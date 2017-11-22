Online shoppers disappointed after Toys R Us cancels orders beca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Online shoppers disappointed after Toys R Us cancels orders because of coupon glitch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toys R Us has fixed a glitch that allowed shoppers to get 50 percent off online purchases from its website. 

Company officials say the glitch on the company's website this past weekend allowed people to use multiple coupon codes online. 

The company says the codes were meant to be used by Toys R Us credit card holders only, but someone started sharing the codes online and lots of people placed online orders using the half-off codes. 

Toys R Us caught the error and canceled the orders. Customers received an email saying the merchandise they ordered was unavailable. 

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in September. 

