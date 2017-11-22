VIDEO: K-9 officers in Alabama do nightly push ups with their do - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO: K-9 officers in Alabama do nightly push ups with their dogs

GULF SHORES, AL (WDRB) --   A K-9 at the Gulf Shores Alabama Police department will really give you a run for your money in a push up contest.

The video shows Officers Cowan and Hancock and Nitro getting in a nightly sweat session by doing pushups to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."

The police department posted the video to its Facebook page-- with the hashtag #9pmRoutine.

The post says all three officers are getting ready to catch bad guys out breaking the law.

