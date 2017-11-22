VIDEO: K-9 officers in Alabama do nightly push ups with their dogs

GULF SHORES, AL (WDRB) -- A K-9 at the Gulf Shores Alabama Police department will really give you a run for your money in a push up contest.
The video shows Officers Cowan and Hancock and Nitro getting in a nightly sweat session by doing pushups to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."
The police department posted the video to its Facebook page-- with the hashtag #9pmRoutine.
The post says all three officers are getting ready to catch bad guys out breaking the law.
