Former USA Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Former USA Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Dr. Larry Nassar Dr. Larry Nassar

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting seven girls has pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and faces at least 25 years in prison.

Dr. Larry Nassar entered the plea Wednesday in a Michigan courtroom. Some of his accusers attended the packed hearing.

Nassar was charged with molesting the girls under the guise of treatment at his home and a campus clinic. All but one was a gymnast.

A plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. But the judge could go higher and set the minimum at 40 years.

Nassar is still awaiting sentencing on child pornography charges. He is also being sued by more than 125 women and girls.

