States delay plan to freeze vehicle registrations for RiverLink toll violators

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."More >>
Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."More >>
There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.More >>
There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.More >>
The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.More >>
After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.More >>
After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.More >>
The fire started just after midnight at a home on Civic Way near Brownsboro Road and I-71.More >>
The fire started just after midnight at a home on Civic Way near Brownsboro Road and I-71.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
More than one month after tentatively accepting bids for three properties bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has yet to submit the offers for final approvalMore >>
More than one month after tentatively accepting bids for three properties bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has yet to submit the offers for final approvalMore >>
The sluggish growth has increased the pressure on RiverLink, a consortium of consultants and advisers overseen by Kentucky and Indiana state governments, to recoup outstanding tolls by mail.More >>
The sluggish growth has increased the pressure on RiverLink, a consortium of consultants and advisers overseen by Kentucky and Indiana state governments, to recoup outstanding tolls by mail.More >>
A study ordered by the Indiana General Assembly concluded last week that a statewide toll system could yield tens of billions of dollars for road projects in the coming decades, helping offsetting a projected drop in fuel tax revenue.More >>
A study ordered by the Indiana General Assembly concluded last week that a statewide toll system could yield tens of billions of dollars for road projects in the coming decades, helping offsetting a projected drop in fuel tax revenue.More >>
A new state-commissioned report evaluated tolls of 4 cents and 63 cents per mile on Indiana’s six interstate highwaysMore >>
A new state-commissioned report evaluated tolls of 4 cents and 63 cents per mile on Indiana’s six interstate highwaysMore >>
Some open government experts say the lack of meetings is troubling, especially because the board is responsible for a project with such a broad impact.More >>
Some open government experts say the lack of meetings is troubling, especially because the board is responsible for a project with such a broad impact.More >>
Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”More >>
Toll officials caught the mistake and began applying an automatic $5 credit to those accounts, a spokeswoman said. Nonetheless, she said, the confusion led to a “tremendous uptick” in calls to customer service representatives and “very, very high wait times.”More >>