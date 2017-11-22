University of Louisville men's basketball team parts ways with Brian Bowen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."

That news came down Wednesday morning in a press release from U of L athletics spokesman Kenny Klein.

"The University of Louisville has informed men’s basketball student-athlete Brian Bowen that it will provide him written permission, per NCAA Bylaw 13.1.1.3, to contact another collegiate institutions if he wishes to transfer," the news release stated. "If he remains at the institution, he can continue to receive his athletics scholarship but he will not be allowed to practice with or compete for the institution’s men’s basketball team at any point in the future."

In a written statement, U of L Interim Director of Athletics Vince Tyra expressed his best wishes for Bowen.

"Brian has been a responsible young man for the institution since he enrolled," Tyra said in the statement. "He has endeared himself to his teammates and the men's basketball staff with a positive attitude during a very difficult period."

Bowen had found himself in a kind of limbo since a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball was announced in late September. Bowen’s father is alleged to have struck a deal with a sports agent to receive $100,000 for his son to play basketball for the Cardinals.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.