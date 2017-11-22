U of L 'parts ways' with former assistant basketball coach Kenny - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L 'parts ways' with former assistant basketball coach Kenny Johnson

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is parting ways with former assistant basketball coach Kenny Johnson. 

Johnson was put on paid leave October 6 along with former assistant Jordan Fair, who was let go on October 11. 

The announcement from U of L on Wednesday means Johnson's contract is terminated. The school says it will not comment on the personnel matter. 

Neither Johnson nor Fair have been involved with basketball practice or other duties, since David Padgett took over the basketball team

Johnson, according to a state database, made $375,000 a year. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.