U of L 'parts ways' with former assistant basketball coach Kenny Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is parting ways with former assistant basketball coach Kenny Johnson.

Johnson was put on paid leave October 6 along with former assistant Jordan Fair, who was let go on October 11.

The announcement from U of L on Wednesday means Johnson's contract is terminated. The school says it will not comment on the personnel matter.

Neither Johnson nor Fair have been involved with basketball practice or other duties, since David Padgett took over the basketball team

Johnson, according to a state database, made $375,000 a year.

