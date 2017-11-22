Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says Hoover, other lawmakers in harassment settlement should quit

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.

The fire started just after midnight at a home on Civic Way near Brownsboro Road and I-71.

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.

For the first time since its program was turned upside down in September, the Louisville basketball team looked like Louisville again on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

CRAWFORD | For the first time this season, Louisville looked like Louisville in 84-42 rout of SIU

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is again calling for Jim Hoover to resign after Hoover privately settled a sexual harassment case.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has called on the state's former GOP House speaker to give up his seat in the legislature after privately settling a sexual harassment claim brought by a member of his staff.

Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position earlier this month after acknowledging the settlement publicly. But Gov. Matt Bevin told WHAS radio Tuesday that was not good enough. He said Hoover and any other lawmaker who paid money to try to cover up their sexual indiscretions should resign.

Three other lawmakers also were involved in the settlement, and GOP leaders have removed them from their committee chairmanships. None has resigned.

Bevin said that if the lawmakers keep their seats, it sends a message that sexual harassment is OK as long as it does not involve legislative leaders.

