Kentucky health officials declare an outbreak of acute Hepatitis A

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The Kentucky Health Department has declared an outbreak of acute Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a potentially life-threatening infectious disease. Officials say 31 cases have been reported in Kentucky, and 19 of those are here in Jefferson County.

The disease has also been reported in Shelby, Bullitt, Hardin, Henry, Anderson, Mason, Christian, Madison, Fayette, McCracken, Hopkins, and Leslie counties.

No deaths have been attributed to the outbreak.  The disease is highly contagious and affects the function of the liver. 

It's caused by ingesting particles of human waste, eating contaminated food, drinking contaminated water, eating raw shellfish or having sex with someone who has the virus.

There is no specific treatment, but a vaccine can help. It's recommended for children age 1 through 18 and adults with certain medical conditions.
 
Hepatitis A is preventable by thoroughly washing your hands and avoiding contacts with infected people. The hand-washing when cooking is especially important this time of year, when Thanksgiving meals are  being prepared.

The state is working with local health agencies to coordinate a response to the outbreak.

Additional information about Hepatitis A is available from the CDC

