PGA champ and Goshen native Justin Thomas visits kids at Shawnee Boys and Girls Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He won the PGA Championship, and now Goshen native Justin Thomas is giving back to kids in his hometown.

Thomas paid a surprise visit to kids at the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club in west Louisville on Wednesday morning.

The Saint X grad, turned pro-golfer, went shopping on Tuesday and bought lots of presents for the kids.

The golf champ and his crew handed out clothes, shoes and toys to about 80 kids between the ages of six and 18.

Thomas also stopped to talk with three ‘Kentucky Youth of the Year’ candidates.

Fifteen-year-old Davonte Coleman, 16-year-old Kyla Jackson and 17-year-old Jermariss Wilson were all chosen to represent their clubs and Kentuckiana in state and national competitions. “These exceptional Youth of the Year contenders embody the core principles of our mission. We are excited and truly appreciate Justin Thomas for his support of our youth and his generosity to our Club members and our organization,” said President and CEO Jennifer Helgeson.

Award contenders are recognized for leadership, service, academic excellence and their commitment to leading healthy lifestyles.

Earlier this year, Thomas won the FedEx Cup and PGA Championship.

And now that he’s home for Thanksgiving, Thomas says he felt compelled to give back. “To take care of all these kids who maybe aren’t as fortunate as others, and just to put them through, what they’re putting them through, I thought it was really moving,” Thomas said.

The club’s president and CEO says they are extremely grateful for Thomas’ generosity and continued support of all members.

The local "Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana" competition will happen early next month. The winner will move on to the state competition.

