Clarksville Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with hundreds of reported vehicle break-ins

Officials say unlocked vehicles were targeted by the suspects.More >>
Police say the 5-week-old was suffering from retinal hemorrhages and a brain bleed.More >>
Dr. Larry Nassar entered the plea Wednesday in a Michigan courtroom. Some of his accusers attended the packed hearing.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she assaulted a JCPS bus driver in front of students Monday morning.More >>
According to police, troopers found about five grams of crystal meth, five guns and other paraphernalia inside the home.More >>
According to a news release, 32-year-old Christopher Petty was arrested Monday by officials with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.More >>
Violence marred last year's Thanksgiving Day "Juice Bowl" at Shawnee Park, but city leaders have a plan in place to prevent that from happening again.More >>
One woman was injured when she tried to keep the suspect from leaving the scene.More >>
