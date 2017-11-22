Clarksville Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with hundreds of reported vehicle break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Police say two adults and two juveniles are in custody in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins.

Daniel Ritter, 22, Brock Wooten, 18, and two unidentified juveniles were arrested Tuesday night, accused of being responsible for break-ins in Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany and Louisville's Portland neighborhood.

A number of items were taken from vehicles, including guns and laptops, according to police. Officials said the suspects targeted unlocked vehicles.

"It's a shame that it is coming to this," said Paul Stensrud, Director of Exit Zero Ministries and one of the victims.

"The white outreach vehicle that is parked in front of my house that we load donations in ... that's the one that was targeted," he said.

So to say Stensrud was surprised that someone broke into the car and took care packages is an understatement.

"All we could do as a ministry is just forgive them," he said.

Det. Nathan Walls with Clarksville Police said at least one of the suspects is cooperating and admits hitting cars in dozens of neighborhoods in Indiana and Kentucky.

"They would park in a neighborhood or an apartment complex, and they would walk through, checking doors," Walls said. "I said, 'We're talking well over a hundred here?' And the reply was, 'We're closer to a thousand' than a hundred."

Police said the suspects checked the door, and if it was locked, they moved on to the next car.

"There has been stories ... that one of the guys was actually urinating and defecating in people's cars," Walls said.

After the arrests, Stensrud recognized one of the suspects.

"We helped that one individual that was caught," he said. "Daniel was actually one of our clients for many years, and once again, this is kind of just where we'll work with him in jail now."

Police expect to arrest at least two more people by the end of the week. Anyone who was a victim in the break-ins is encouraged to contact police.

