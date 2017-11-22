Clarksville Police arrest 4 suspects in series of vehicle break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Police say two adults and two juveniles are in custody in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins.

According to a post on the Clarksville Police Facebook page, 22-year-old Daniel Ritter, 18-year-old Brock Wooten and two unidentified juveniles were arrested Tuesday night.

Police say the break-ins happened in Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany and Louisville's Portland neighborhood.

A number of items were taken from vehicles including guns and laptops, according to police.

Officials say unlocked vehicles were targeted by the suspects.

Anyone who was a victim in the break-ins is encouraged to contact police.

