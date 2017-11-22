Clarksville Police arrest 4 suspects in series of vehicle break- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville Police arrest 4 suspects in series of vehicle break-ins

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Ritter, left, Brock Wooten, right (Image Source: Clarksville Police) Daniel Ritter, left, Brock Wooten, right (Image Source: Clarksville Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Police say two adults and two juveniles are in custody in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins.

According to a post on the Clarksville Police Facebook page, 22-year-old Daniel Ritter, 18-year-old Brock Wooten and two unidentified juveniles were arrested Tuesday night.

Police say the break-ins happened in Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany and Louisville's Portland neighborhood.

A number of items were taken from vehicles including guns and laptops, according to police.

Officials say unlocked vehicles were targeted by the suspects.

Anyone who was a victim in the break-ins is encouraged to contact police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.