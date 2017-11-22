Indiana mother, boyfriend allegedly gave baby marijuana for pain - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana mother, boyfriend allegedly gave baby marijuana for pain of a broken leg

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) -- A central Indiana mother and her boyfriend face charges alleging that they gave the woman's infant daughter marijuana for pain relief rather than seeking medical treatment for her broken leg.

Twenty-three-year-old Tessa Murray and 20-year-old Nerrell McCoy were arrested Monday on two preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent.

Authorities say the Muncie couple exchanged texts after Murray's 10-month-old daughter suffered a broken leg. McCoy allegedly wrote in one text that the baby probably "needs some weed and she will be good for now."

The Star Press reports when the child was hospitalized June 18, doctors found she had a broken leg and tested positive for marijuana.

McCoy and Murray remained jailed Wednesday on $10,000 bonds. It was unclear if either has an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

