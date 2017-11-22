Report: Toyota puts Kentucky workers on alert to cut costs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Report: Toyota puts Kentucky workers on alert to cut costs

Posted: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toyota is  putting workers at its Kentucky plant on alert-- they need to cut costs.

According to Bloomberg News, the president of the Georgetown plant released a 2 1/2 minute internal video.

On the video, Wil James explains that Toyota can currently make a Camry in Japan, ship it to Kentucky and make more money on that car than one built in Kentucky. He says the plant needs to make progress in cost reduction and efficiency.

James said that Toyota is not planning to close the factory and will invest in it for the next 30 years.  "But all of this is on the assumption that we can make as much progress in cost reduction and efficiency as we've made in quality and safety."

A statement from Toyota says  "This story surfaced from a routine internal video taken completely out of context. We are proud of our team members and our 30-year record of investment and sustainable employment at our Kentucky plant. Our record speaks for itself."

In April, Toyota announced that it plans to spend $1.33 billion to replace or repair equipment and add new technology at the company's Georgetown, Kentucky plant.

The company unveiled the $80 million state-of-the-art facility in Georgetown in October as a hub for "innovation and problem solving." 

The Kentucky investment is part of Toyota's plan to spend $10 billion at its U.S. plants over the next five years.

