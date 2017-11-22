Louisville brothers continue tradition of honoring late mother by donating turkeys to cancer patients

Patients at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center received free tickets from brothers Alex and Tommy Gift. It was the fifth year the brothers donate the turkeys in honor of their mother, who died from cancer in 2010.

Staff at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center helped Alex and Tommy Gift hand out dozens of turkeys on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

For the fifth straight year, Alex and Tommy Gift gave away turkeys on the day before Thanksgiving to patients at the U of L James Graham Brown Cancer Center on Jackson Street. (Photo source: Mary Jane Gift Quality of Life Fund Facebook page).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fifth year in a row, two brothers whose mother died from cancer seven years ago spent the day before Thanksgiving honoring her by making the holiday a little easier for cancer patients.

Alex and Tommy Gift handed out more than 100 cooked turkeys Wednesday to patients at the U of L James Graham Brown Cancer Center on Jackson Street between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The turkeys were purchased through a fund the brothers established in honor of their mother, Mary Jane Gift, who lost her 24-year-long battle with breast cancer in 2010.

The Mary Jane Gift Quality of Life Fund at the cancer center provides patients with resources that are above and beyond the treatment they receive.

“She was always positive,” Tommy said. “She was always smiling, and Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday.”

"We loved her to death, and we know she will be having a bird for us 'upstairs,'" Alex said.

Tommy says he and his brother decided to donate the turkeys so people fighting with cancer have one less thing to worry about.

"It's our way of making their lives, taking something -- I don't want to say taking something off their plate because we are putting something on it -- but just making their lives a little easier," Tommy said.

In a Facebook post, the brothers said this year's donation of 150 turkeys is a new record. Staff from the cancer center were on hand to help hand out the turkeys.

