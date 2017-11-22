Owensboro man arrested after 5-week-old brought to Norton Childr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Owensboro man arrested after 5-week-old brought to Norton Children's Hospital with head injuries


Myles Hymen (Source: Daviess County Detention Center) Myles Hymen (Source: Daviess County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Owensboro man has been arrested after a 5-week-old was brought to Norton Children's Hospital earlier this month with serious head injuries.

According to an arrest report, the child was taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital before being transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville on Nov. 2. Police say the 5-week-old was suffering from retinal hemorrhages and a brain bleed.

On Tuesday afternoon, police arrested 34-year-old Myles Hyman in connection with the crime. According to the arrest report, Hyman was alone with the child at his apartment in the 200 block of Heartwood Court, near the intersection of Industrial Drive and Henderson Road, in Owensboro, when the injuries occurred. 

Police do not explain what Hyman allegedly did to cause the injuries -- the arrest report states only that he, "wantonly and/or intentionally engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another and thereby caused serious physical injury to the victim."

Hyman is charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

