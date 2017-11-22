Kentucky State Police collecting food for 'Cram the Cruiser' ini - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police collecting food for 'Cram the Cruiser' initiative

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is offering a way to spread joy during the holidays by helping those in need.

Police posts across the state are accepting donations for their annual holiday food drive. Last year's "Cram The Cruiser" initiative collected over 300,000 pounds of food.

Police are asking for non-perishable food items for families in need across the state.

Collection continues through Dec. 12.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.