Indiana Atty. Gen. says CBD oil is illegal with one exception

Indiana Atty. Gen. says CBD oil is illegal with one exception

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill Jr. says cannabidiol (CBD) oil is illegal to sell or possess in the Hoosier state with one exception.

He says CBD oil is derived from the marijuana plant, which is a schedule one drug.

The only exception is people with epilepsy conditions specifically outlined in an Indiana law. However, the oil is still subject to seizure from retail outlets that sell it.

Now Representative Jim Lucas (R-District 69) says he will introduce legislation to legalize CBD oil overall. "We've messed around with this for long enough. We've been left in the dark in the state. Is it legal? Is it not legal? In the meantime, people are suffering. Not just suffering, but dying," Lucas said.

The confusion came to light after officials threatened to take a southern Indiana girl away from her parents because they used CBD oil to treat her seizures.

