Police increasing road patrols ahead of deadliest holiday of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drunk drivers make Thanksgiving the deadliest holiday each year.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, from 2012 to 2016, over 800 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period (6p.m. Wednesday to 5:59 a.m. Monday), making it the deadliest holiday on our roads.

If you're hitting the roads for the holiday, expect to see more traffic this year. AAA estimates 51 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving.

"You have more traffic on this holiday weekend than probably any other weekend throughout the year,” Indiana State Police Trooper Robert Blanton said.

Police in Kentuckiana will be increasing patrols to keep you safe and catch drunk drivers. ISP won’t be showing mercy when it comes to impaired drivers.

"There's zero tolerance,” Blanton said. “You're going to jail."

Friends and family are a combination to be thankful for, but police said drinking and driving is a deadly decision.

"You just wish people would understand the seriousness of what they're doing,” Blanton said.

In Indiana last year, police responded to nearly 2,906 crashes over the five-day Thanksgiving travel period, with 600 injuries and 10 deaths. In 2015, Kentucky’s Traffic Collision Fact sheet shows 1,620 accidents over the holiday weekend with eight people killed.

"It all goes back to the simple decision," Blanton said. "If you're drinking, simply don't drive."

In addition to state police troopers out on the interstates, you'll also see an increased police presence near bars. St. Matthews Police will have a special police detail on Shelbyville Road near several popular bars on Thanksgiving eve.

"If you've had something to drink, use a designated driver,” Blanton said. "If [drunk drivers] had to go to some of the crashes that we had to go and see some of the things that we see that are a direct result of people being impaired ... I think they would think twice.”

