Stolen speech-generating computer recovered for teen with special needs

FRANKLIN CO. Ky. (WDRB) -- A special laptop computer stolen from a 14-year-old girl is back where it belongs. 

Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton says that earlier this month, deputies recovered the device Layne Barlow depends on to communicate with others. No arrests have been made, but Melton tells WDRB he plans to release more information within the next week. 

The computer was stolen along with Layne's cell phone on Wednesday, November 1, as the Barlow family attended the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene. The electronics were stolen from their unlocked van in the parking lot along with a two backpacks. One was found tossed under a bush on church property. 

The laptop is a Tobii Dynavox worth about $17,000. It is a portable speech-generating device. Through Layne's eye movement, she controls the computer to speak for her. And through the computer, she can send texts and make voice calls with the cell phone.

Layne has not been able to walk or talk since birth. She's been using this type of technology for the past seven years to help her live life like every other teenage girl. Without either the laptop or the phone, her grandparents said it had been difficult for her to communicate with her teachers, friends, caregivers and family.

The sheriff made an appeal to the public for help in solving the case on November 3 and vowed to get the computer back.  He called the theft "despicable." 

