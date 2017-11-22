RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 86-67 win over - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 86-67 win over Fort Wayne

Kentucky head coach John Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A career game from freshman Nick Richards paced No. 8 Kentucky past a hot-shooting Fort Wayne team in Rupp Arena on Wednesday, 86-67.

Richards, who came into the night averaging just five points and five rebounds per game, finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in just 26 minutes.

The Wildcats shot 60 percent from the field as a team, by far its highest mark of the season. Freshmen Quade Green, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox also scored in double figures for UK. Knox has scored in double figures in every game this season.

Watch head coach John Calipari's full press conference in the video player above.

