Small Business Saturday deals continue across the area after Black Friday gift shopping ends

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

CRAWFORD | Louisville makes right move in releasing Bowen for immediate transfer

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.

One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

Investigation uncovers boarded up and abandoned Habitat for Humanity homes in west Louisville

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."

Shopping at small businesses can earn you big savings this Saturday, when deals will continue even after the Black Friday shopping rush.

Thirteen small businesses are placing painted wooden trees next the store entrance to mark their participation in New Albany’s annual Jingle Walk for Small Business Saturday. Local wineries will serve you wine in the stores while you shop. Tickets cost $25, which you can buy by clicking here.

“We will have deals going, and we will have a DJ in the store,” said Ali Guess, owner of Colokial Boutique on Pearl Street in New Albany. “We are going to do spin the wheel for 20, 30 and 40 percent off.”

There's a kid's program earlier in the day and a scavenger hunt after that.

“2 o’clock p.m. to 6 o’clock p.m. is the normal time, but if you want to pay an extra $10 , you can come in at 1 o’clock and beat the rush,” said Tammy Hogan, Vice President of Develop New Albany.

The holiday cheer continues to spread across the river in Louisville, as well. Most local stores will celebrate small business Saturday. According to Greater Louisville Inc., $48 of every $100 you spend at local stores stays in the community.

“It’s really important,” said Gretchen Black, co-owner of LuluBelles in Norton Commons. “Local business owners really pour their heart and souls into their business.”

LuluBelles, a women's boutique with a small baby's and men's section, will participate in Small Business Saturday.

“It will be 15 percent off your entire purchase on Friday and Saturday," Black said. "We will have door prizes, and we are going to have little snacks."

“It will be a sad day if we get to the point when we only have Amazon Prime and big box stores," added Natalie Gerlack, co-owner of Lulubelles. :I just don't think it's the same experience."

Revelry Gallery on Market Street in NuLu will stay open longer on Saturday to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

“I think we will probably be open as long as people are around and out and about,” said Bri Bowers, Director of Revelry Gallery Director. “10 o’clock p.m. is usually the latest.”

Customers can play games at Revelry to earn discounts and the store also offers free gift wrapping through the end of the holidays.

