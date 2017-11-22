Second Wall Street firm gives KFC Yum! Center debt plan "investment" rating

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

CRAWFORD | Louisville makes right move in releasing Bowen for immediate transfer

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.

One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

Investigation uncovers boarded up and abandoned Habitat for Humanity homes in west Louisville

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A second Wall Street firm gave the Louisville Arena Authority’s new debt plan a low risk of default, accomplishing a goal KFC Yum! Center leaders believe will lead to big savings.

Standard & Poor’s joined Moody’s Investors Service in rating the arena board’s proposed bond issue as “investment” grade on November 17. That is a step above the “junk” status of the current arena bonds, which would be refunded and replaced by the end of the year.

The Standard & Poor’s rating of “A-“ is four levels above the company’s lowest investment-worthy rating, said Scott C. Cox, the arena authority’s chairman.

“We think that rating accurately reflects the improved financial outlook for the KFC Yum! Center,” Cox said.

The ratings cap a year of changes to arena contracts and agreements, including a pledge by the University of Louisville’s athletic association to pay an additional $2.42 million each year to the arena authority. U of L’s basketball teams are the main tenants of the arena.

The arena authority – a nonprofit corporation appointed by Kentucky’s governor and Louisville’s mayor – uses a patchwork of funds, including revenues from events at the Yum! Center, to pay off debt.

It still will rely on a portion of sales and property tax revenues near the Yum! Center. While volatile and subject to fluctuation, the tax increment financing district is projected to be the largest source of funds for the bond payments.

“Over the term of the debt, we estimate that 77% of revenues will come from sources that are either fixed or contractual,” S&P analysts wrote. “This gives the arena some cushion if the local economy sours.”

S&P anticipates the deal structured by the arena authority’s financial advisers will provide more revenues for covering debt costs. Without refinancing, there would barely be enough money to make bond payments in 2020.

Cox said he and other arena officials plan to travel next week to New York, Chicago and Boston to meet with potential investors. Plans call for $388.7 million in bonds to be sold before the end of the year.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.