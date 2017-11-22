Second Wall Street firm gives KFC Yum! Center debt plan "investment" rating

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."More >>
Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."More >>
There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.More >>
There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.More >>
One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.More >>
The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.More >>
The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.More >>
The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.More >>
The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.More >>
After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.More >>
After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
Standard & Poor’s joined Moody’s Investors Service in rating the arena board’s proposed bond issue as “investment” grade on November 17. That is a step above the “junk” status of the current arena bonds, which would be refunded and replaced by the end of the year.More >>
Standard & Poor’s joined Moody’s Investors Service in rating the arena board’s proposed bond issue as “investment” grade on November 17. That is a step above the “junk” status of the current arena bonds, which would be refunded and replaced by the end of the year.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
Formed last month, the Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow is taking aim at the state’s high smoking rate, pressing for higher cigarette taxes and urging local officials to enact smoke-free ordinances.More >>
Formed last month, the Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow is taking aim at the state’s high smoking rate, pressing for higher cigarette taxes and urging local officials to enact smoke-free ordinances.More >>
The stronger rating is key to reaping possible savings of tens of millions of dollars in the decades ahead, arena officials have said.More >>
The stronger rating is key to reaping possible savings of tens of millions of dollars in the decades ahead, arena officials have said.More >>
More than one month after tentatively accepting bids for three properties bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has yet to submit the offers for final approvalMore >>
More than one month after tentatively accepting bids for three properties bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has yet to submit the offers for final approvalMore >>
The decisions by Moody’s Investors Service and Standard & Poor’s will affect the ultimate cost of the effort to salvage the arena’s finances, which have pushed the public project in downtown Louisville toward insolvency.More >>
The decisions by Moody’s Investors Service and Standard & Poor’s will affect the ultimate cost of the effort to salvage the arena’s finances, which have pushed the public project in downtown Louisville toward insolvency.More >>
The sluggish growth has increased the pressure on RiverLink, a consortium of consultants and advisers overseen by Kentucky and Indiana state governments, to recoup outstanding tolls by mail.More >>
The sluggish growth has increased the pressure on RiverLink, a consortium of consultants and advisers overseen by Kentucky and Indiana state governments, to recoup outstanding tolls by mail.More >>