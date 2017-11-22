Jewish Hospital doctors use tummy tuck to reconstruct twin cancer patient's breast

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Jewish Hospital say they have made medical history in Louisville after they've taken tissue from a woman's stomach and used it to reconstruct the right breast of her twin sister, who is suffering from breast cancer.

On Wednesday, the twins -- Cheryl Adair and Cherona Craig -- spoke out about the things they are most thankful for this holiday season. They say "close" doesn't even begin to describe the bond they have now.

"We do a lot of stuff together," said Adair. "From the time you're born on, you have somebody that's there with you all the time, that's your best friend...all the things that you hear about twins, like, we could be together and all of a sudden start singing the same song, or start saying the same sentence."

So when doctors diagnosed Adair with breast cancer for the third time in seven years, it was like Craig felt it too.

"It's very difficult," said Craig.

"It's taken over my life in every area," added Adair.

For years, Craig would go to doctor's appointments with her twin sister, and her question was always the same: "Isn't there anything I could do to help my sister?"

Doctors had one answer -- and it was one no one expected. Craig could get a tummy tuck.

Radiation, chemotherapy and a double-mastectomy from prior cancer battles had left Adair's skin too scarred to reconstruct her right breast. Although they look the same, there is one crucial difference in these twins: Craig doesn't have the genetic marker for breast cancer. That means she could be a tissue donor -- an identical match -- taking away the complications of rejection. Doctors could use skin tissue from her stomach to reconstruct her twin sister's breast.

"So this is unique," said Dr. Michelle Palazzo, a plastic surgeon.

The procedure may be unique, but it makes perfect sense medically.

"That tissue isn't necessary," said Dr. Palazzo. "That's why women can get tummy tucks instead of throwing it away: we can make use of it."

Craig says she was more than happy to help -- but she admits she did have some nervousness about the procedure.

"I've never had surgery, never had kids, never broke a bone -- nothing -- so this was pretty major," Craig said.

On Oct. 31, the twins both went under the knife at Jewish Hospital. During the 14-hour surgery involving six doctors, the sisters lay side-by-side for an operation only done five other times in the world. Craig got her tummy tuck, and Adair's breast was reconstructed, giving her a shot at beating cancer for good.

"Hopefully by resecting much more of this diseased skin where it came back before, there's less off a chance of that happening," said Dr. Palazzo.

Close doesn't begin to describe their bond.

"Very easy decision for me," said Craig.

Cheryl Adair carries Cherona Craig on her heart.

"Now I have my twin sister's skin there," said Adair.

Unlike other transplants, doctors say Adair will not be on anti-rejection medications for life. Since the skin was taken from her twin, it's is like she got tissue from her own body.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.