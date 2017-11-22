When did mayor learn about LMPD sex abuse allegations? Police chief deposition raises questions

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."More >>
There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.More >>
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.More >>
One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.More >>
The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.More >>
The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.More >>
After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
“As long as the time is being worked, I don’t see any problem with that,” Chief Steve Conrad said about officers working lots of overtime.More >>
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has said multiple times in recent months that he first learned sexual abuse allegations in the police department’s in October 2016 – just before the scandal became public knowledge. But in a deposition this week, Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said he first told Fischer’s chief of staff about the allegations of sex abuse in the police mentoring program in 2013 or 2014More >>
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours.More >>
Attorneys for Lt. Jimmy Harper, who claims he was demoted as retaliation for expressing concerns about the department’s management, have already taken the deposition of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and asked him about the Explorer investigation.More >>
John Higgins sued the University of Kentucky fan media outlet, claiming he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information was shared online and on the radio after UK’s postseason loss to North Carolina.More >>
“I don’t understand what authority (jailers have) to take any money for housing a prisoner if not found guilty,” said former Kentucky Senate President David Williams, a Republican who helped shape the billing fee bill in 2000.More >>
In a response filed by the prosecutor, he said he has seen no bias on behalf of LMPD and “has never had any pressure from anyone in regard to this case.” He called the conflict of interest claims “not only totally false, but outrageously laughable considering who is making them."More >>
Because of the mistakes that left David Reyes in custody five months after his sentence was completed, jail officials have made changes “to prevent similar errors from happening in the future,” including double checking an inmate database.More >>
