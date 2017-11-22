NuLu bar owner closes doors after sexual abuse allegations surfa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

NuLu bar owner closes doors after sexual abuse allegations surface online

Posted: Updated:
Attorney Andrew Horne Attorney Andrew Horne

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Haymarket Whiskey Bar in NuLu abruptly closed after a woman made sexual abuse allegation against the owner in a Facebook post.

The owner declined to be interviewed, but his attorney, Andrew Horne, said no one has made a formal complaint. 

"He's denying all of those allegations, and right now, he's considering what his options are," Horne said.

Haymarket has been a vibrant part of the Urban Bourbon Trail for years. It was tapped by the Esquire Channel as one of the "Best Bars in America" for a top-notch selection of whiskey and beer. 

As more women chimed in with allegations on the social media post, Haymarket employees took a stand.

"He did have a number of his employees say they didn't feel comfortable working there," Horne said. "Some outright quit."

In fact, the bar's manager, who didn't want to speak on camera, said that every employee quit. Backlash continued after the accuser's post hit an online Nazi publication.

But Horne questions the validity of the Facebook account itself.

"He does not recognize that name, and he does not recognize that person," Horne said. "It's not clear if this is the actual person's name on this Facebook page. Some people report to me that it's fake.

"He's changed the locks, he's put cameras around the bar, he's obviously alerted the police to what the issues are."

While the future of Haymarket may look uncertain, Horne said it's not. He admits though that the owner understands it could be an uphill battle.

"He's worked this thing for a number of years and is obviously concerned about the future," Horne said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.