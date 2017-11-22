NuLu bar owner closes doors after sexual abuse allegations surface online

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

CRAWFORD | Louisville makes right move in releasing Bowen for immediate transfer

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.

One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

Investigation uncovers boarded up and abandoned Habitat for Humanity homes in west Louisville

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Haymarket Whiskey Bar in NuLu abruptly closed after a woman made sexual abuse allegation against the owner in a Facebook post.

The owner declined to be interviewed, but his attorney, Andrew Horne, said no one has made a formal complaint.

"He's denying all of those allegations, and right now, he's considering what his options are," Horne said.

Haymarket has been a vibrant part of the Urban Bourbon Trail for years. It was tapped by the Esquire Channel as one of the "Best Bars in America" for a top-notch selection of whiskey and beer.

As more women chimed in with allegations on the social media post, Haymarket employees took a stand.

"He did have a number of his employees say they didn't feel comfortable working there," Horne said. "Some outright quit."

In fact, the bar's manager, who didn't want to speak on camera, said that every employee quit. Backlash continued after the accuser's post hit an online Nazi publication.

But Horne questions the validity of the Facebook account itself.

"He does not recognize that name, and he does not recognize that person," Horne said. "It's not clear if this is the actual person's name on this Facebook page. Some people report to me that it's fake.

"He's changed the locks, he's put cameras around the bar, he's obviously alerted the police to what the issues are."

While the future of Haymarket may look uncertain, Horne said it's not. He admits though that the owner understands it could be an uphill battle.

"He's worked this thing for a number of years and is obviously concerned about the future," Horne said.

