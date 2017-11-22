NuLu bar owner closes doors after sexual abuse allegations surface online

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."More >>
There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.
Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.
One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.
The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.
After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.
