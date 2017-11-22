Female inmate claims she was sexually assaulted by Shelby County deputy jailer in newly filed lawsuit

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

CRAWFORD | Louisville makes right move in releasing Bowen for immediate transfer

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.

One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

Investigation uncovers boarded up and abandoned Habitat for Humanity homes in west Louisville

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A complaint in a lawsuit filed by a female inmate against the Shelby County Detention Center accuses a deputy jailer of flirtatious notes then escalated into sexual assault.

The lawsuit alleges deputy jailer Jason Quijas used his power and position to sexually abuse a female inmate several times.

“This particular guard would start by writing notes to some of the women," said the plaintiff’s attorney, Aaron Bentley. "Those would eventually become sexual in nature."

And then it developed into something more. The lawsuit states Quijas would pass items from women inmates to other inmates, bring women inmates in segregation extra items like books and paper and also bring women inmates contraband like tobacco and razors.

“And then eventually, it became sexual,” Bentley said.

The lawsuit alleges Quijas kissed, groped, watched the female inmate while she was naked and forced himself upon her.

“I think disturbing is the perfect word to describe it,” Bentley said.

On multiple occasions, the lawsuit states the abuse happened in the women's segregation shower.

“We expect that people should be punished when they commit crimes," Bentley said. "Nobody has any problem with that. We don't expect that they should have to be treated this way that they should be sexually abused because they committed a crime."

The suit also names other jail employees who worked there at the time of the abuse, saying they knew about it and did nothing to stop it.

“When someone is given absolute power over another human being, you decide when they do anything,” Bentley said. “And when you have that kind of power over someone, I think it becomes easy to use that power in bad ways.”

Bentley added he knows of several other women who were sexually abused and expects them to join the lawsuit.

As for monetary damages, Bentley said there is no set amount. The jail said it does not comment on pending litigation.

