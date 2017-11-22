Female inmate claims she was sexually assaulted by Shelby County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Female inmate claims she was sexually assaulted by Shelby County deputy jailer in newly filed lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A complaint in a lawsuit filed by a female inmate against the Shelby County Detention Center accuses a deputy jailer of flirtatious notes then escalated into sexual assault.

The lawsuit alleges deputy jailer Jason Quijas used his power and position to sexually abuse a female inmate several times.

“This particular guard would start by writing notes to some of the women," said the plaintiff’s attorney, Aaron Bentley. "Those would eventually become sexual in nature."

And then it developed into something more. The lawsuit states Quijas would pass items from women inmates to other inmates, bring women inmates in segregation extra items like books and paper and also bring women inmates contraband like tobacco and razors.

“And then eventually, it became sexual,” Bentley said.

The lawsuit alleges Quijas kissed, groped, watched the female inmate while she was naked and forced himself upon her.

“I think disturbing is the perfect word to describe it,” Bentley said.

On multiple occasions, the lawsuit states the abuse happened in the women's segregation shower.

“We expect that people should be punished when they commit crimes," Bentley said. "Nobody has any problem with that. We don't expect that they should have to be treated this way that they should be sexually abused because they committed a crime."

The suit also names other jail employees who worked there at the time of the abuse, saying they knew about it and did nothing to stop it.

“When someone is given absolute power over another human being, you decide when they do anything,” Bentley said. “And when you have that kind of power over someone, I think it becomes easy to use that power in bad ways.”

Bentley added he knows of several other women who were sexually abused and expects them to join the lawsuit.

As for monetary damages, Bentley said there is no set amount. The jail said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.