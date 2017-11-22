Family of Louisville homicide victim pleads for answers as holid - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of Louisville homicide victim pleads for answers as holiday season looms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends of a homicide victim are still searching for answers after a man was found shot and killed in his SUV crashed into a store.

LMPD has not made any arrests since Nov. 13 when Terence Foster was killed, and people who knew him well visited a memorial Wednesday night outside the Family Dollar where his vehicle crashed.

Teresa Lea said she was best friends with Foster, who was the godfather of her newborn baby and someone her kids called an uncle.

“He was a really, really good guy,” Lea said. “They took somebody who meant a lot to a lot of people.”

His long-term companion was shot in the passenger seat and survived.

"She's home, and she is healing and recovering," Lea said. "I talk to her every day. She's still really, really upset, because she's been with him for a really long time, and it's kind of devastating to the kids and the family altogether."

Lea said they are devastated he will not be at the table for the holidays.

“We have to go through Thanksgiving knowing that he’s not here,” Lea said.

His family is trying to raise money for the funeral through a GoFundMe page. They hope someone will come forward with answers.

"If you know anything just, please, please come forward and say something, because at the end of the day, this is our loved one, and it could very well have been one of your loved ones," Lea said.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

