Thief uses rock to smash window and break into Corydon vape shop

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

CRAWFORD | Louisville makes right move in releasing Bowen for immediate transfer

After a rare six-part transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, six people are bonded by three kidneys.

The school says it will not comment further on the personnel matter.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.

One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.

Elephants from Indiana ended up on the side of a Tennessee highway on Monday.

There are 30 years of success stories of Habitat for Humanity in Louisville, but there's also a tale not being told.

Investigation uncovers boarded up and abandoned Habitat for Humanity homes in west Louisville

Student-athlete Brian Bowen will not be allowed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, "at any point in the future."

A thief was caught on camera Wednesday morning throwing a rock through a window at Shifter's Vapors in downtown Corydon before he ransacked the small family business.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, and once the man got inside, owner Chris Lee's cameras caught him go straight for the front counter.

"I'd like to be left alone in a room with him for 20 minutes," Lee said. "It would give me enough time to drink a beer afterward to celebrate what I did to him.

"He just started grabbing. He knew exactly what he was grabbing. He started grabbing for juices, snatching them up, shoving them in his pockets."

The suspect got away with $500 worth of merchandise, which Lee said is a big loss for a small business.

"I'm a Navy veteran. Combat veteran," Lee said. "I would think that people would at least have that much respect for the fact that I run a small business as a veteran that they would leave it alone."

Lee posted about the break-in on social media, which sparked outrage from loyal customers.

"That's why I came in here today to talk to (Lee) about it and make sure he's OK," said Jacob Treadway, who's a regular customer. "I was surprised, because I didn't think someone would do that to him. But on the other hand, there's some pretty crappy people out there."

On the night before Thanksgiving, Lee hopes the suspect gets caught by Christmas.

"I cannot describe in words how pissed off I am about this," Lee said. "His best chance is to turn himself into the police, because they'll protect him from me."

Anyone with information should call Corydon Police at (812) 738-3959.

