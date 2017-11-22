Thief uses rock to smash window and break into Corydon vape shop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thief uses rock to smash window and break into Corydon vape shop

Posted: Updated:

A thief was caught on camera Wednesday morning throwing a rock through a window at Shifter's Vapors in downtown Corydon before he ransacked the small family business.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, and once the man got inside, owner Chris Lee's cameras caught him go straight for the front counter.

"I'd like to be left alone in a room with him for 20 minutes," Lee said. "It would give me enough time to drink a beer afterward to celebrate what I did to him.

"He just started grabbing. He knew exactly what he was grabbing. He started grabbing for juices, snatching them up, shoving them in his pockets."

The suspect got away with $500 worth of merchandise, which Lee said is a big loss for a small business.

"I'm a Navy veteran. Combat veteran," Lee said. "I would think that people would at least have that much respect for the fact that I run a small business as a veteran that they would leave it alone."

Lee posted about the break-in on social media, which sparked outrage from loyal customers.

"That's why I came in here today to talk to (Lee) about it and make sure he's OK," said Jacob Treadway, who's a regular customer. "I was surprised, because I didn't think someone would do that to him. But on the other hand, there's some pretty crappy people out there."

On the night before Thanksgiving, Lee hopes the suspect gets caught by Christmas.

"I cannot describe in words how pissed off I am about this," Lee said. "His best chance is to turn himself into the police, because they'll protect him from me."

Anyone with information should call Corydon Police at (812) 738-3959.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.