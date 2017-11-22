1 man dies in double shooting in New Albany Township - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man dies in double shooting in New Albany Township

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany Township.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said two men were shot around 8 p.m. at a home on Moccasin Ridge Court. The homeowner was found shot outside the home, but he is expected to be OK. Another man, whose relation to the homeowner is unknown, was shot and killed.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident and said everyone involved is accounted for. Indiana State Police and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

