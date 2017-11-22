LANE | IU continues to improve, downs Arkansas State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana fans left the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in shock a couple of Fridays ago. They had just seen their Hoosiers start the Archie Miller era with a 90-69 loss to Indiana State that was about as bad as the score indicated. One of Miller's calling cards was defense, and the Sycamores had burned IU for 17 made threes in 26 attempts.

There's still a ways to go, but things have gotten better since that opener. They've won three of four, with the lone defeat coming at nationally-ranked Seton Hall. Indiana moved to 3-2 on the season with an 87-70 win over Arkansas State on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers had a stretch of nine straight made field goals to take control in the first half. They led 47-33 at halftime and turned back a second-half rally by the Red Wolves.

Junior Juwan Morgan left that first game with an ankle injury. He had his best game as a Hoosier on Wednesday night. Morgan dominated inside with 28 points on 9-11 shooting from the field and 10-10 free throws along with eight rebounds. Devonte Green (12), Robert Johnson (10) and De'Ron Davis (10) were also in double figures.

Deven Simms led Arkansas State (2-3) with 21 points. Former University of Louisville assistant Mike Balado is the first-year head coach of the Red Wolves.

The Hoosiers host Eastern Michigan on Friday, their final tuneup before hosting No. 1 Duke next Wednesday.

