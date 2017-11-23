Sullivan University students, staff preparing 800 Thanksgiving m - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sullivan University students, staff preparing 800 Thanksgiving meals for local families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff at Sullivan University are busy in the kitchen this Thanksgiving morning.

They are preparing 800 meals for area families in need. The group began working on the meals on Wednesday.

The meals will include staples such as turkey, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese.

Chef David Moeller said chefs have a tradition of providing help to the community. "The culinary community has for a very long time been a community of giving. They tend to give back a lot. This is our small way of doing that. We have a lot--we have a whole lot. If I could spend a little bit of my morning helping somebody out, that's what I wanna do. And I think it's a good example for these students--and to pass that tradition on," said Moeller.

Meals will go to the Salvation Army and deliveries will begin around 9 a.m.

