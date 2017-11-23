Family safely escapes early morning house fire in Floyds Knobs

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

(PHOTO CREDIT - Ryan Houchen) - Firefighters say this home in the 6200 block of Loi Road in Floyd Knobs escaped extensive damage when a fire broke out because the family closes all the doors in the home at night.

(PHOTO CREDIT - Ryan Houchen) Fire officials say a family's habit of closing all the doors in their home may have saved their lives because it gave them extra time to escape when fire broke out in the basement.

(PHOTO CREDIT - Ryan Houchen) Fire damaged the basement of a home in the 6200 block of Loi Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 23, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire officials say a family's habit of closing all the doors in their home gave them extra time to escape when a fire broke out in the basement of their home in Floyds Knobs, Indiana early Thanksgiving morning.

A news release from Ryan Houchen, a spokesman for the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, says firefighters were sent to the home in the 6200 block of Loi Road near St. Marys Road just before 5 a.m. Nov. 23.

When firefighters arrived, the family and all pets were safely outside the home. Firefighters entered the basement and quickly put out the flames.

The home was equipped with heat detectors, but Houchen says they were very old, and designed to activate only when heat from a fire gets hot enough to melt a fuse to sound the horn. Houchen says the detectors did not activate.

Lafayette Township Fire Protection's Chief Jeremy Klein says the family told fire officials they had closed every door in the home, including the basement door, as they do every night.

Klein says that practice may have saved their lives because closing the doors gave the occupants extra time to escape and limited most of the damage to the basement.

Klein recommends everyone close doors inside their home at night, even when your not home. Klein also urges everyone to have working smoke detectors in their homes. If a smoke detector is more than 10 years old it should be replaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but fire officials say it could be electrical in nature.

