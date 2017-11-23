Wayside Christian Mission volunteers serving up thousands of Thanksgiving meals

Officials say unlocked vehicles were targeted by the suspects.

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

CRAWFORD | Louisville makes right move in releasing Bowen for immediate transfer

Fire officials say a family's habit of closing all the doors in their home gave them extra time to escape when a fire broke out in the basement of their Floyd Knobs home early Thanksgiving morning.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.

Louisville-based Humana Inc. has updated its “change in control” policy entitling high-level executives to severance payments if they are demoted or laid off following a sale or merger of the company. Humana disclosed the change in an SEC filing late on Wednesday.

A thief was caught on camera Wednesday morning throwing a rock through a window at Shifter's Vapors in downtown Corydon before he ransacked the small family business.

Thief uses rock to smash window and break into Corydon vape shop

Haymarket Whiskey Bar was closed Wednesday, and it's been that way since the power of social media shut it down last week.

One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.

Hundreds of smoked turkeys were being served to families in need at Wayside Christian Mission on Thanksgiving Day.

Breakfast food is on the menu on Thanksgiving Day at Wayside Christian Mission where volunteers typically serve 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving.

No one wanting a meal is turned away on Thanksgiving Day at Wayside Christian Mission.

Volunteers in the kitchen of Wayside Christian Mission typically prepare about 3,000 meals each Thanksgiving Day.

Volunteers at the Wayside Christian Mission serve three free meals to families in need on Thanksgiving Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every year, volunteers at the Wayside Christian Mission have a Thanksgiving mission: provide the homeless community and anyone in need with a Thanksgiving meal to remember.

No one gets turned away for a meal on Thanksgiving Day at Wayside, with breakfast, lunch and dinner being served to the homeless community and anyone in need.

It takes anywhere from 700 to 1,000 volunteers to prepare and serve the meals. Many of those volunteers arrived at the mission at 4 a.m. to start cooking and setting up the dining room.

The menu includes Thanksgiving favorites like smoked turkey, eggs, green beans, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

The goal is for no person or family to go hungry or worry about finding a meal this Thanksgiving.

“We make it a family-type affair, where homeless folks can come in and sit down at a beautiful dressed table," said Nina Moseley, chief operating officer at Wayside.

"We have everything from China to flowers, and we give them a meal at their table, make sure they’re comfortable and have everything so that they have a good holiday and a good memory to take with them.”

Wayside usually serves around 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day.

