Wayside Christian Mission volunteers serving up thousands of Tha - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wayside Christian Mission volunteers serving up thousands of Thanksgiving meals

Posted: Updated:
Volunteers at the Wayside Christian Mission serve three free meals to families in need on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers at the Wayside Christian Mission serve three free meals to families in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Volunteers in the kitchen of Wayside Christian Mission typically prepare about 3,000 meals each Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers in the kitchen of Wayside Christian Mission typically prepare about 3,000 meals each Thanksgiving Day.
No one wanting a meal is turned away on Thanksgiving Day at Wayside Christian Mission. No one wanting a meal is turned away on Thanksgiving Day at Wayside Christian Mission.
Breakfast food is on the menu on Thanksgiving Day at Wayside Christian Mission where volunteers typically serve 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving. Breakfast food is on the menu on Thanksgiving Day at Wayside Christian Mission where volunteers typically serve 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving.
Hundreds of smoked turkeys were being served to families in need at Wayside Christian Mission on Thanksgiving Day. Hundreds of smoked turkeys were being served to families in need at Wayside Christian Mission on Thanksgiving Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every year, volunteers at the Wayside Christian Mission have a Thanksgiving mission: provide the homeless community and anyone in need with a Thanksgiving meal to remember.

No one gets turned away for a meal on Thanksgiving Day at Wayside, with breakfast, lunch and dinner being served to the homeless community and anyone in need.

It takes anywhere from 700 to 1,000 volunteers to prepare and serve the meals. Many of those volunteers arrived at the mission at 4 a.m. to start cooking and setting up the dining room.

The menu includes Thanksgiving favorites like smoked turkey, eggs, green beans, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. 

The goal is for no person or family to go hungry or worry about finding a meal this Thanksgiving.

“We make it a family-type affair, where homeless folks can come in and sit down at a beautiful dressed table," said Nina Moseley, chief operating officer at Wayside.

"We have everything from China to flowers, and we give them a meal at their table, make sure they’re comfortable and have everything so that they have a good holiday and a good memory to take with them.”

Wayside usually serves around 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.