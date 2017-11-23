Police release name of man killed in New Albany double shooting

(PHOTO SOURCE: Floyd County Corrections) - The Floyd County Sheriff's Department says 49-year-old Mark McCane died from multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Moccasin Ridge Court on Nov. 22, 2017.

Police respond to a double shooting at a home on Mocassin Ridge Court on Nov. 22, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed in New Albany Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, 49-year-old Mark McCane of Floyds Knobs died from multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot at a home in the 3000 block of Moccasin Ridge Court near Charlestown Road.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop says Indiana State Police and officers from Indiana University were sent to the home after reports of shots fired around 8 p.m. Nov. 22. Officers found the victim inside the home; police say the homeowner was outside, with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The homeowner was taken to University Hospital in Louisville and is expected to recover.

Police say despite the Thanksgiving holiday, officers are always ready to respond to crimes when they happen.

"When people get together for the holidays they sometimes don't get along, and I don't know the relationship between these individuals, but we're prepared for that, whether it's a holiday or not," Loop said, adding: "no holidays for law enforcement."

Loop says everyone involved in the shooting is accounted for, and police are not looking for any suspects.

No further information is available on what may have led to the shooting.

Indiana State Police and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

