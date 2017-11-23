Several downtown streets closing for Light Up Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several downtown streets closing for Light Up Louisville

Posted: Updated:
A scene from 2016's Light Up Louisville. The celebration returns to Jefferson Square this year, after several years at Fourth Street Live!
Crews place the city's 45-foot Christmas Tree in Jefferson Square. The blue spruce was donated by attorney Estelle G. Cohen. Crews place the city's 45-foot Christmas Tree in Jefferson Square. The blue spruce was donated by attorney Estelle G. Cohen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday in the City and Light Up Louisville return to Jefferson Square this year, after several years at Fourth Street Live!

The celebration includes family-friendly fun through New Year's Day.  

Light Up Louisville is always held on the Friday after Thanksgiving, and kicks off the month-long Holiday in the City celebration. 

The festivities begin at 4 p.m., when Santa’s Workshop opens on the first floor of Metro Hall. A vendors village will be set up at Sixth and Jefferson Streets with holiday crafts and booths selling gifts, food and drinks. 

The main stage for Light Up Louisville will be on the west lawn of Metro Hall.  Entertainment begins at 4 p.m.

The Lots of Lights Parade with floats, bands and Santa Claus begins at 6:30 p.m. at Seventh and Jefferson Streets.  It will head east to Fourth Street and turn down Fourth Street Live! before ending at Muhammad Ali Boulevard. 

Mayor Greg Fischer and Santa will illuminate the city Christmas tree and start the fireworks about 8:10 p.m. 

Organizers are asking people to post pictures of Light Up Louisville on social media with the hashtag #AroundLou. For a complete list of events planned for the celebration, CLICK HERE.

The following streets will remain closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 25 at 4 a.m.

  • Third Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
  • Fourth Street from Market Street to Broadway
  • Fifth Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
  • Sixth Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
  • Seventh Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
  • Eighth Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
  • Market Street from Third Street to Fifth Street
  • Chestnut Street from Fourth Street to Sixth Street
  • Jefferson Street from Second Street to Eighth Street
  • Liberty Street from Fourth Street to Roy Wilkins Avenue (Ninth Street)
  • Cedar Street from Sixth Street to Seventh Street
  • Guthrie Street from Second Street to Fourth Street
  • Court Place from Fifth Street to Eighth Street
  • Armory Place from Liberty Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard

