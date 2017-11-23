Memorial service remembers Thanksgiving Day 'Juice Bowl' shooting victims

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

CRAWFORD | Louisville makes right move in releasing Bowen for immediate transfer

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.

Louisville-based Humana Inc. has updated its “change in control” policy entitling high-level executives to severance payments if they are demoted or laid off following a sale or merger of the company. Humana disclosed the change in an SEC filing late on Wednesday.

Louisville-based Humana has updated its "change in control" policy.

Humana updates policy on executive payouts after sale, merger of company

Fire officials say a family's habit of closing all the doors in their home gave them extra time to escape when a fire broke out in the basement of their Floyd Knobs home early Thanksgiving morning.

A thief was caught on camera Wednesday morning throwing a rock through a window at Shifter's Vapors in downtown Corydon before he ransacked the small family business.

Thief uses rock to smash window and break into Corydon vape shop

Man shot and killed in New Albany was awaiting trial for an alleged plot to kill his ex-wife, court records say.

Police release name of man killed in New Albany double shooting

Haymarket Whiskey Bar was closed Wednesday, and it's been that way since the power of social media shut it down last week.

One person died in a double shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.

1 man dies in double shooting in New Albany Township

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After gunshots took two lives and wounded five others last year on Thanksgiving Day, crowds gathered to pay tribute at the Juice Bowl in Shawnee Park.

During a memorial service between football games, speakers reflected on the tragedy and released balloons in memory of the victims.

When gunfire broke out near the event last year, two people were dead and a total of seven were shot.

The shooting canceled games and forced people to flee the annual football event.

Waddell Elliott helps organize the annual event and said it was important to bring it back in 2017.

“It’s a good feeling being back that we let this thing roll on and we didn’t drop the ball and we didn’t give up on it,” Elliott said.

LMPD brought in more officers this year to patrol the park during the games.

“I’m just glad everybody feels safe. I’m just glad they’re there so nobody has any doubts about what’s going on. What’s not gonna go on,” Elliott said.

Joan Carter lost her 26-year-old grandson in the gun violence.

"I'm hoping and praying that nothing like that will ever happen again and they continue to have the Juice Bowl," Carter said.

A year after the shooting, police are still looking for suspects.

