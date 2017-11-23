Memorial service remembers Thanksgiving Day 'Juice Bowl' shootin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Memorial service remembers Thanksgiving Day 'Juice Bowl' shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After gunshots took two lives and wounded five others last year on Thanksgiving Day, crowds gathered to pay tribute at the Juice Bowl in Shawnee Park.

During a memorial service between football games, speakers reflected on the tragedy and released balloons in memory of the victims.

When gunfire broke out near the event last year, two people were dead and a total of seven were shot.

The shooting canceled games and forced people to flee the annual football event.

Waddell Elliott helps organize the annual event and said it was important to bring it back in 2017.

“It’s a good feeling being back that we let this thing roll on and we didn’t drop the ball and we didn’t give up on it,” Elliott said.      

LMPD brought in more officers this year to patrol the park during the games.

“I’m just glad everybody feels safe. I’m just glad they’re there so nobody has any doubts about what’s going on. What’s not gonna go on,” Elliott said.      

Joan Carter lost her 26-year-old grandson in the gun violence.

"I'm hoping and praying that nothing like that will ever happen again and they continue to have the Juice Bowl," Carter said.

A year after the shooting, police are still looking for suspects.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

