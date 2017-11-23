Louisville father and son wait in line 30 hours to buy TV during Thanksgiving holiday sales

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is warning people about an alarming outbreak of Hepatitis A.

Louisville-based Humana Inc. has updated its “change in control” policy entitling high-level executives to severance payments if they are demoted or laid off following a sale or merger of the company. Humana disclosed the change in an SEC filing late on Wednesday.

Louisville-based Humana Inc. has updated its “change in control” policy entitling high-level executives to severance payments if they are demoted or laid off following a sale or merger of the company. Humana disclosed the change in an SEC filing late on Wednesday.

A thief was caught on camera Wednesday morning throwing a rock through a window at Shifter's Vapors in downtown Corydon before he ransacked the small family business.

A thief was caught on camera Wednesday morning throwing a rock through a window at Shifter's Vapors in downtown Corydon before he ransacked the small family business.

Fire officials say a family's habit of closing all the doors in their home gave them extra time to escape when a fire broke out in the basement of their Floyd Knobs home early Thanksgiving morning.

Fire officials say a family's habit of closing all the doors in their home gave them extra time to escape when a fire broke out in the basement of their Floyd Knobs home early Thanksgiving morning.

Man shot and killed in New Albany was awaiting trial for an alleged plot to kill his ex-wife, court records say.

Man shot and killed in New Albany was awaiting trial for an alleged plot to kill his ex-wife, court records say.

Haymarket Whiskey Bar was closed Wednesday, and it's been that way since the power of social media shut it down last week.

Haymarket Whiskey Bar was closed Wednesday, and it's been that way since the power of social media shut it down last week.

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) – The holiday shopping season is officially here and while many people were enjoying a Thanksgiving meal, others had one thing on their minds – getting the best deal.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday a line of more than 1,000 people wrapped around the Best Buy on Shelbyville Road.

Many of those in line had vouchers in hand – a 50” television for $180.

“It is fun! We have done it a few times and it’s been pretty fun,” said Joe Senn. He was waiting in line with his dad Marvin since 10 a.m. Wednesday – a total of 30 hours. “It’s a nice experience. You meet a lot of people.”

The father and son team slept in a tent overnight. A porta-potty was set up near the corner of the building so shoppers wouldn’t have to leave their places in line.

Once the doors opened, it was every man and woman for themselves. The carts filled up and TV’s were carried – and pushed – along the floor to get to the nearest register.

Managers expected nearly 5,000 people to shop the store between 5 p.m. Thursday and closing time at 1 a.m. Friday.

The line continued to wrap around the building even an hour after doors opened.

St. Matthews police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies watched the crowds as they filed in to prevent any incidents.

Across the road Toys ‘R Us experienced a less busy crush of people, but many still had lists in hand and a goal to cross as much off the shopping list as possible.

“This has been our family tradition for the last few years - me and my mom and my aunt go shopping,” said Jenny Mccoy. She and her family head out after Thanksgiving dinner and shop 8-10 hours. “I am just getting the deals that I see so far.”

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.