Louisville father and son wait in line 30 hours to buy TV during - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville father and son wait in line 30 hours to buy TV during Thanksgiving holiday sales

Posted: Updated:

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) – The holiday shopping season is officially here and while many people were enjoying a Thanksgiving meal, others had one thing on their minds – getting the best deal.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday a line of more than 1,000 people wrapped around the Best Buy on Shelbyville Road.

Many of those in line had vouchers in hand – a 50” television for $180.

“It is fun! We have done it a few times and it’s been pretty fun,” said Joe Senn. He was waiting in line with his dad Marvin since 10 a.m. Wednesday – a total of 30 hours. “It’s a nice experience. You meet a lot of people.”

The father and son team slept in a tent overnight. A porta-potty was set up near the corner of the building so shoppers wouldn’t have to leave their places in line.

Once the doors opened, it was every man and woman for themselves. The carts filled up and TV’s were carried – and pushed – along the floor to get to the nearest register.

Managers expected nearly 5,000 people to shop the store between 5 p.m. Thursday and closing time at 1 a.m. Friday.

The line continued to wrap around the building even an hour after doors opened.

St. Matthews police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies watched the crowds as they filed in to prevent any incidents.

Across the road Toys ‘R Us experienced a less busy crush of people, but many still had lists in hand and a goal to cross as much off the shopping list as possible.

“This has been our family tradition for the last few years - me and my mom and my aunt go shopping,” said Jenny Mccoy. She and her family head out after Thanksgiving dinner and shop 8-10 hours. “I am just getting the deals that I see so far.”

 Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.