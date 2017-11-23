No one injured in Jeffersonville plant's garage fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

No one injured in Jeffersonville plant's garage fire

Posted:
Firefighters at Pfau's Sons plant Thursday night. Jeffersonville Fire Dept. image. Firefighters at Pfau's Sons plant Thursday night. Jeffersonville Fire Dept. image.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A fire broke out across the street from a Jeffersonville fire station Thursday night.

Firefighters responded quickly about 8 p.m. to a garage at the Pfau's Sons oil plant at Eighth and Wall Streets downtown.

No one was hurt. 

A Jeffersonville fire spokesman said the fire was contained in seven minutes and extinguished a short time later.

The plant makes industrial oils.

