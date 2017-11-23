POV | Declare war on human trafficking

I grew up thinking I lived in the most noble country on earth. But unfortunately, many more despicable behaviors and corrupt practices occur in America than I ever dreamed possible as a wide eyed kid.

One of the most deplorable is human trafficking, otherwise known as modern day slavery for the purposes of sex, servitude or other human degradation.

It's as bad as it sounds. And it's much more widespread than most people believe.

In the news today, the conversation is about rampant sexual harassment, more racism than I ever thought we'd still have in 2017, the drug epidemic and the highest incidence of mass murders in our history.

But amid all this, the problem of human trafficking is too often drowned out.

That's why WDRB -- in association with the office of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear -- has produced a public service video aimed at training employees of all area hotels how to recognize the signs of human trafficking, and how to report suspected occurrences.

This isn't just a problem that exists during Derby Week, or other high profile events. It victimizes those who are too young or too weak to defend themselves 52 weeks a year. And it can happen anywhere.

Our society will never be truly civilized until the stain of this horrible practice is eradicated. That's certainly possible. But not without the watchful eyes and ears of every one of us.

I'm Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.