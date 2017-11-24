KSP investigating after man shot and killed while deer hunting i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP investigating after man shot and killed while deer hunting in Breckinridge County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while deer hunting in Breckinridge County.

According to a news release, the incident happened Thursday morning.

Officials say around 11:15 a.m. police were asked by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officers to respond to a shooting that happened while two men were deer hunting near JE Haynes Road in Irvington.

According to police, a man fired a rifle into an overgrown field surrounded by woods where 39-year-old Nicholas Ford, of Brandenburg, was standing. Ford was hit in the back, according to investigators.

Ford was taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

