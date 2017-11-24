Christmas Casino opens in Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Christmas Casino opens in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanksgiving is all wrapped up so that means it's time to talk Christmas.

The Christmas Casino is now open for gamblers hoping to get into the holiday spirit. It's part of the Rising Star Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana.

There's a "12 Days of Christmas" theme, 50 customized figures and decorated trees.

Other parts of the resort have also been turned into a winter wonderland.

Guests have to be at least 21 years old to enter the Christmas Casino.

