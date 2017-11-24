Indiana schools facing possible per-student funding cut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The state education department is warning Indiana schools that they could receive less money than planned because of an unexpected increase in student enrollment.

The department says it will have to cut per-student payments to schools by $9.3 million as the state budget's $7 billion for K-12 education this school year won't fully fund all students. That represents a cut of less than two-tenths of 1 percent, but school advocates say many districts already face budget troubles.

Republican state Senate leader David Long says legislators have every intention of fixing the problem during their session that starts in January.

Schools have reported about 6,000 students more than the about 1 million projected when the General Assembly approved a new two-year state budget in April.

