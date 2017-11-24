Deputies in Laurel County, Kentucky say they have arrested a couple after finding a 4-year-old child playing on the floor near needles and drugs.

Deputies in Laurel County, Kentucky say they have arrested a couple after finding a 4-year-old child playing on the floor near needles and drugs.

Haymarket Whiskey Bar was closed Wednesday, and it's been that way since the power of social media shut it down last week.

Haymarket Whiskey Bar was closed Wednesday, and it's been that way since the power of social media shut it down last week.

Female inmate claims she was sexually assaulted by Shelby County deputy jailer in newly filed lawsuit

Female inmate claims she was sexually assaulted by Shelby County deputy jailer in newly filed lawsuit

Guests have to be at least 21 years old to enter the Christmas Casino.

Guests have to be at least 21 years old to enter the Christmas Casino.

A criminal complaint says Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.

A criminal complaint says Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.

Officials say Ky. cop agreed not to arrest woman for sex

Officials say Ky. cop agreed not to arrest woman for sex

Man shot and killed in New Albany was awaiting trial for an alleged plot to kill his ex-wife, court records say.

Man shot and killed in New Albany was awaiting trial for an alleged plot to kill his ex-wife, court records say.

Police release name of man killed in New Albany double shooting

Police release name of man killed in New Albany double shooting

The store that predicted 5,000 shoppers in eight hours Thursday night.

The store that predicted 5,000 shoppers in eight hours Thursday night.

Louisville father and son wait in line 30 hours to buy TV during Thanksgiving holiday sales

Louisville father and son wait in line 30 hours to buy TV during Thanksgiving holiday sales

KSP investigating after man shot and killed while deer hunting in Breckinridge County

KSP investigating after man shot and killed while deer hunting in Breckinridge County

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say a police officer in western Kentucky is facing official misconduct charges after agreeing not to arrest a woman if she would have sex with him.

The Kentucky New Era reports State Police have charged former Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray with two counts of first-degree official misconduct. Gray has since resigned.

A criminal complaint says Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.

Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner said the allegations give a black-eye to the profession.

Hopkinsville is in far western Kentucky, about 72 miles (116 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.