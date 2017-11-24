Get into the holiday spirit with Olde Tyme Christmas on Frankfor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Get into the holiday spirit with Olde Tyme Christmas on Frankfort Avenue

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 22nd Annual "Olde Tyme Christmas on Frankfort Avenue" happens Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a preview of the festive event. 

Expect free trolley rides, horse & carriage rides, a dog walk with costume contest and photos with Santa. Shops along Frankfort Avenue will have special retail sales, live music, holiday refreshments, and an appearance by Santa Claus.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

