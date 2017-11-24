Hundreds killed in Egypt mosque attack - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds killed in Egypt mosque attack

(Image Courtesy: CNN) (Image Courtesy: CNN)

(CNN) -- At least 233 people were killed and another 109 injured in an attack on a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai region on Friday, Egyptian state-owned news outlets Nile TV and Masriya TV reported.

After at least two explosions, gunmen who were waiting outside the mosque opened fire at worshipers as they fled Friday prayers, state-owned Ahram Online said.

The attack targeted Al Rawdah mosque, situated in the village of Al Rawdah between Bir Al-Abed and the city of Al-Arish.

