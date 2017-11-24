Old, meet new: Drones, high-tech camera revamp archaeology - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Old, meet new: Drones, high-tech camera revamp archaeology

Posted: Updated:

ENFIELD, N.H. (AP) -- Scientists from Dartmouth College are turning to several high-tech tools that could help their fellow archaeologists make discoveries by speeding up the search for ancient structures beneath the surface.

For the past several years, Jesse Casana and his colleagues have been flying drones equipped with a thermal imaging camera over a dozen sites from New Hampshire to Cyprus. The equipment uses heat to differentiate stone and brick structures from surrounding soil.

Their first big break came in 2014 when they identified a dozen ancient housing compounds beneath the soil at a Pueblo settlement in Blue J, New Mexico.

Since then, they have identified outlines of structures around an Islamic fort in Qatar and several structures and traces of historic buildings and pathways at a Shaker Village in Enfield, New Hampshire.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.