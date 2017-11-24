Old, meet new: Drones, high-tech camera revamp archaeology

Deputies in Laurel County, Kentucky say they have arrested a couple after finding a 4-year-old child playing on the floor near needles and drugs.

Haymarket Whiskey Bar was closed Wednesday, and it's been that way since the power of social media shut it down last week.

Guests have to be at least 21 years old to enter the Christmas Casino.

A criminal complaint says Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.

Man shot and killed in New Albany was awaiting trial for an alleged plot to kill his ex-wife, court records say.

ENFIELD, N.H. (AP) -- Scientists from Dartmouth College are turning to several high-tech tools that could help their fellow archaeologists make discoveries by speeding up the search for ancient structures beneath the surface.

For the past several years, Jesse Casana and his colleagues have been flying drones equipped with a thermal imaging camera over a dozen sites from New Hampshire to Cyprus. The equipment uses heat to differentiate stone and brick structures from surrounding soil.

Their first big break came in 2014 when they identified a dozen ancient housing compounds beneath the soil at a Pueblo settlement in Blue J, New Mexico.

Since then, they have identified outlines of structures around an Islamic fort in Qatar and several structures and traces of historic buildings and pathways at a Shaker Village in Enfield, New Hampshire.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.