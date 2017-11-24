21-year-old Louisville man charged in beating death of 2-year-old girl

Haymarket Whiskey Bar was closed Wednesday, and it's been that way since the power of social media shut it down last week.

Guests have to be at least 21 years old to enter the Christmas Casino.

Man shot and killed in New Albany was awaiting trial for an alleged plot to kill his ex-wife, court records say.

A criminal complaint says Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 2-year-old girl.

LMPD said Erin Smith-Spencer, 21, is the boyfriend of the child's mother. The coroner's office has identified the toddler girl as Ilena Harris.

Smith-Spencer was initially charged with fourth-degree criminal abuse and assault for allegedly causing severe physical injuries to a child around 4 a.m. on Nov. 20. But LMPD was not called to the home in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive until Nov. 22, where officer found Harris unconscious and unresponsive, according to a police spokesman. The case is now considered a homicide, and Smith-Spencer's charges were upgraded.

Those who live near the home are wondering why so much time passed before calling for help.

"Unfortunately, we seen the baby be brought out the way they bring a deceased out," said Kelly Brown, who lives at a nearby apartment complex. "That's what really tugged. That's what really hurt us in our heart."

While Smith-Spencer pleaded not guilty Friday morning to the original charges, he is now facing a murder count. He was also charged with assaulting the mother of the child, who he was dating. The child is not related to Smith-Spencer.

Deputy coroner Scott Russ said in a media release that the child died of multiple blunt force

According to the arrest report, on Monday, Smith-Spencer tried to discipline the child. Police said he severely injured her head, face, chest and stomach area and legs. There was bruising throughout Harris' body.

"Nobody seen nothing out of the ordinary," Brown said. "We didn't hear nothing Monday, Tuesday ... we didn't hear anything, no noises, no sound, no nothing."

Smith-Spencer is in jail on a $250,000 cash bond. He's expected to be arraigned on Saturday morning on the murder charge.

The child's mother could not be reached for comment.

"Anything we can do, we'd probably like to get a fund to help with funeral expenses because everybody cares for each other," Brown said.

