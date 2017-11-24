Louisville man charged with murder in beating death of 2-year-ol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man charged with murder in beating death of 2-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – A Louisville man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a two-year-old girl.

Erin Smith-Spencer was initially charged with criminal abuse and assault in the fourth degree for allegedly causing severe physical injuries to a child on Nov. 20.

Louisville Metro Police were not called to the home in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive until Nov. 22 and found the child unconscious and unresponsive, according to a police spokesman. The case is now considered a homicide and Smith-Spencer's charges were upgraded. 

While Smith-Spencer pleaded not guilty Friday morning to the original charges, he is now facing a murder count. He was also charged with assaulting the mother of the child, who he was dating. The child is not related to Smith-Spencer. 

Deputy coroner Scott Russ said in a media release that the child died of multiple blunt force injuries. 

Smith-Spencer, 21, is lodged in Metro Corrections under a $250,000 cash bond.

