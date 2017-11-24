First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 15 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.
KENTUCKY
|
Beechwood
|
63
|
Campbellsville
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Mayfield
|
21
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Corbin
|
21
|
Central
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Boyle County
|
14
|
Elizabethtown
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Franklin-Simpson
|
42
|
Collins
|
38
|
FINAL
|
Trinity
|
49
|
Central Hardin
|
3
|
FINAL
|
St. Xavier
|
48
|
Scott County
|
35
|
FINAL
INDIANA
|
Columbus East
|
42
|
Kokomo
|
28
|
FINAL
