First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 15 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 15

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 15 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.

KENTUCKY

Beechwood

63

Campbellsville

7

FINAL

Mayfield

21

Christian Academy of Louisville

14

FINAL

Corbin

21

Central

20

FINAL

Boyle County

14

Elizabethtown

7

FINAL

Franklin-Simpson

42

Collins

38

FINAL

Trinity

49

Central Hardin

3

FINAL

St. Xavier

48

Scott County

35

FINAL

INDIANA

Columbus East

42

Kokomo

28

FINAL

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.