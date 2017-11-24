First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 15 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.

KENTUCKY

Beechwood 63 Campbellsville 7 FINAL Mayfield 21 Christian Academy of Louisville 14 FINAL Corbin 21 Central 20 FINAL Boyle County 14 Elizabethtown 7 FINAL Franklin-Simpson 42 Collins 38 FINAL Trinity 49 Central Hardin 3 FINAL St. Xavier 48 Scott County 35 FINAL

INDIANA

Columbus East 42 Kokomo 28 FINAL

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.