First Down Friday Scores -- Week 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 15 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the final scores from Friday night. Check back later in the night for highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Campbellsville
|
Beechwood
|
Mayfield
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
Central
|
Corbin
|
Elizabethtown
|
Boyle County
|
Franklin-Simpson
|
Collins
|
Central Hardin
|
Trinity
|
St. Xavier
|
Scott County
INDIANA
|
Kokomo
|
Columbus East
